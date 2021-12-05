South Africa A vs India A – 3rd Unofficial Test: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa A will meet India A in the third and the last unofficial Test starting Monday at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

The first two Test matches ended up as a draw. Hence the series is currently level 0-0. In the first unofficial Test, both teams were dominant with the bat, and it was a high-scoring encounter.

In the second game, India A were on course to win before bad light played the spoilsport. India A were 79 runs away from the target with seven wickets in hand when the game was declared a draw.

Both South Africa A and India A will now try to win this last unofficial Test to seal the series.

South Africa A vs India A Match Details

Match: 3rd Unofficial Test, India A Tour of South Africa 2021

Date and Time: December 6, 2021, Monday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

South Africa A vs India A Pitch Report

It's a sporting wicket with something in it for everyone. While there are plenty of runs for batters, the pacers will also get some extra zip off the wicket. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

South Africa A vs India A Weather Forecast

While the weather is expected to stay clear on the first two days of the game, rain is predicted on the last two days. The temperature is likely to remain between 11 to 29 degrees Celsius across the four days of the match.

South Africa A vs India A Probable XIs

South Africa A

None of the South Africa A batters could impress in the last game. Meanwhile, Glenton Stuurman did a tremendous job with the ball, picking up seven wickets in two innings. No changes are expected in their playing XI.

Probable XI:

Sarel Erwee, Pieter Malan (C), Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman

India A

India international Hanuma Vihari was the star with the bat for India A as the senior pro scored two fifties in two innings in the last game. In the bowling department, Ishan Porel accounted for three wickets each in both innings.

India A are likely to field an unchanged playing XI.

Probable XI

Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Baba Aparajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ishan Porel

South Africa A vs India A Match Prediction

While the batters dominated in the first game, the bowlers managed to dominate the proceedings in the second. In the last match, South Africa A managed to get a slender lead in the first innings.

However, India A bowlers neutralized the advantage and restricted South Africa A to a par score. In the second innings, India A batters were up to the challenge and were cruising to victory before the game was called off due to bad light.

Prediction: The match is likely to end up as a draw.

South Africa A vs India A live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket South Africa's YouTube channel

