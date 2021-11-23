South Africa A vs India A First Unofficial Test: Probable Playing XIs, Pitch report, Weather forecast, Match prediction and Live streaming details

South Africa A and India A will lock horns in the first Unofficial Test at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on November 23, Tuesday.

Gujarat opening batter Priyank Panchal finally got his due, as the BCCI picked him as the captain of the side. Prithvi Shaw will be his likely opening partner. Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari was added to the squad not too long ago, with Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan also joining the squad.

Rahul Chahar, a spin-bowling sensation, has been in decent form in limited-overs cricket. Umran Malik, a pace-bowling star, will be one of the seamers to watch out for in this game. The promising Ishan Porel is expected to lead the pace attack.

Meanwhile, South Africa have a pretty solid squad, but most of their players lack experience. Pieter Malan has been chosen as the captain of the side, with Dom Hendricks expected to be his opening partner.

Youngster Marco Jansen has created a lot of ripples with his pace in the domestic circuit, and he will one of the pacers to watch out for. George Linde, a spin-bowling all-rounder, will be expected to impact the game with his accurate bowling and decent batting.

South Africa A vs India A Details

Match: South Africa A vs India A, First Unofficial Test.

Date and Time: November 23 to 26, 2021; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

South Africa A vs India A Weather Report

South Africa is experiencing cool weather. The temperature during the game could range between 19 and 24 degrees Celsius. There is rainfall forecast on a few days of the game. However, a full game is expected to ensue.

South Africa A vs India A Pitch Report

The pacers could have their fair share of help right from the first day of the game. Batters who spend a lot of time should reap benefits. Batting is expected to get tougher as the match progresses. Batting in the fourth innings might prove to be challenging.

South Africa A vs India A Probable Playing XIs

South Africa A

Pieter Malan (captain), Sarel Erwee (wk), Dominic Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, George Linde.

India A

Priyank Panchal (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

South Africa A vs India A Prediction

India A have a lot of talented players in their ranks, but South Africa A are a formidable opposition. With the hosts having a slightly inexperienced line-up, India A are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: India A to win this game.

South Africa A vs India A Live Streaming Details

T.V: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

