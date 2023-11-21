South Africa A vs West Indies A, 1st Unofficial Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa A will host West Indies A in the first unofficial Test, starting Tuesday (November 21) in Benoni, South Africa.

The hosts have a start-studded bowling unit with the likes of Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, and Hardus Viljoen in it. Their batting lineup consists of the likes of Khaya Zondo, Keegan Petersen, and Zubayr Hamza,

West Indies A, on the other hand, played a three-match Test series against Bangladesh A back in May this year. They won the series 1-0, courtesy of a three-wicket victory in the second unofficial Test.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevin Sinclair, Joshua Da Silva, and Jayden Seales are the top players in the Windies squad for the series.

South Africa A vs West Indies A Match Details

Match: South Africa A vs West Indies A, 1st Unofficial Test, West Indies A tour of South Africa, 2023

Date and Time: November 21 - 25

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

South Africa A vs West Indies A Pitch Report

The pitch at Benoni is expected to have true bounce and will assist the pacers throughout the game. The batters will have to be wary about the pitch and play their shots carefully.

One can expect a low-scoring contest on this pitch. Winning the toss and batting first would be the most ideal option for both teams.

South Africa A vs West Indies A Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers during the match.

South Africa A vs West Indies A Probable XIs

South Africa A

Keegan Peterson, Khaya Zondo, Raynard van Tonder, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Clyde Fortuin (WK), Tshepo Moreki, Neil Brand, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Hardus Vilojen

West Indies A

Kevlon Anderson, Kirck Mckenzie, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Zachary McCaskie, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph

South Africa A vs West Indies A Match Prediction

South Africa A will have the home advantage heading into this contest. However, both teams have enough firepower in their ranks and will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

The toss will play a crucial role in the outcome of the match. With the pitch expected to assist bowlers as the game progresses, the team batting first is likely to win the match.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

South Africa A vs West Indies A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: Cricket South Africa YouTube