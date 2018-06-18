South Africa announce ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

They also announced the 'A' team squads for one-day and four-day series.

Aadya Sharma News 18 Jun 2018

This will be South Africa's first ODI series after AB de Villiers' retirement

South Africa have announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to commence next month. The team, led by Faf du Plessis, will be South Africa's first ODI series after AB de Villiers' retirement.

While veteran pacer Dale Steyn, earlier this month, marked his return for the Test series, he did not find mention in the ODI line-up, with the pace duties set to be shared between Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Junior Dala.

Dala, who played the T20I series against India, hasn't played a single ODI game for South Africa. He had replaced Chris Morris for the Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 IPL. Morris, who is still struggling with his back issues, doesn't make the cut.

Another notable absentee is Imran Tahir, who, despite being called 'first-choice spinner at the World Cup' by the CSA National Selection Panel, is not part of the Sri Lanka series, and has been rested.

"As far as the Proteas squad is concerned we have taken the strategic decision to rest Imran Tahir so that we can get a clearer picture as to who our best second spinner is to back him up at the World Cup. Imran will be our first- choice spinner at the World Cup but, if we play him against Sri Lanka, it is unlikely that we will be able to play both Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj", said CSA National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi said.

Along with Dala, batsman Reeza Hendricks is the other uncapped player in the side.

The five-match ODI series will succeed the two Tests and will begin with the first game on July 29. The final game of the series will be played on August 12.

South Africa's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series:

Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Along with the ODI squad, the selectors also announced the South Africa A one-day and four-day game squads (against India). Khaya Zondo has been named captain for both the squads.

South Africa A one-day squad: Khaya Zondo (captain), Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Pieter Malan, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Rudi Second, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Malusi Siboto

SA A squad (four-day series against India A): Khaya Zondo (captain), Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza, Beuran Hendricks, Pieter Malan, Senuran Muthusamy, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Dane Piedt, Dwaine Pretorius, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen, Malusi Siboto, Shaun von Berg