South Africa coach Mark Boucher warns players to pull up socks after Australia defeat

Mark Boucher was very disappointed after South Africa's record defeat against Australia in the first T20I.

South Africa suffered their worst T20I defeat when they lost by 107 runs against Australia in the first T20I at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. They got bowled out for 89 while chasing a huge target of 197. Coach Mark Boucher was extremely disappointed by the team's performance and warned that if the players wanted to be a part of the T20 World Cup squad, then they had to produce consistent performances for the team. The ex-Proteas wicketkeeper said after the game,

"There are certain places up for grabs and with guys getting opportunities, it's important that they take them now. A month or so before the World Cup we want to have our minds made up on who we want to take as a 15-man squad." He further added that now is teh time for teh players tos how what they are made of.

"It's difficult for players to make a name for themselves a month before the tournament (T20 World Cup 2020). Now is the time that players need to put their hands up and stake a claim for positions."

Boucher also pointed out the mistakes that the South African bowlers made on which the Australian batting pounced and took complete control of their game. He lamented that the bowlers made the life easy for the Aussie batsmen.

"Our lines and lengths were really bad. It's not like they were running down the wicket and taking us on. We were giving them boundary options."

The current South African team is under a new captain in the form of Quinton de Kock and also has some new faces. However, with the return of AB de Villiers a strong possibility and the likes of the experienced Imran Tahir and Chris Morris still within the radar of the selectors, Boucher wanrned the players that they needed to perform in order to stay in the squad.

South Africa play Australia in the second and potentially series deciding T20 at the St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth on February 23, 2020.