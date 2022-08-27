South Africa Emerging Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2022: Full schedule, match timings, live streaming details and squads

Cricket South Africa is all set to host a five-match T20 series between South Africa Emerging Women and Zimbabwe Women, starting on Sunday, August 28.

A lot of exceptional South African domestic talent is expected to ply their trade in these five matches. The series will act as the perfect gateway for these talented cricketers to make it to the South Africa women's national team.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe Cricket hosted a reverse series last year in May when South Africa Emerging Women came out victorious in the five-match one day series by 5-0. It would be interesting to see if Zimbabwe Women can turn the tables on their opponents this time around.

Nondumiso Shangase will lead the South African side, while Josephine Nkomo will be captaining the visiting team. The Caledonian Stadium in Pretoria will host all five matches of the series.

South Africa Emerging Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

August 28, Sunday

South Africa Emerging Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st T20, 1.30 pm

August 29, Monday

South Africa Emerging Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20, 1.30 pm

August 31, Wednesday

South Africa Emerging Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20, 1.30 pm

September 2, Friday

South Africa Emerging Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 4th T20, 1.30 pm

September 3, Saturday

South Africa Emerging Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 5th T20, 1.30 pm

South Africa Emerging Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2022: Live streaming details

Cricket South Africa YouTube channel will live stream all the matches of the series.

South Africa Emerging Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2022: Squads

South Africa Emerging Women

Caitlin Wyngaard, Elandri Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anne Bosch, Delmi Tucker, Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase (c), Seshnie Naidu, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tebogo Macheke, Micheala Andrews, Monalisa Legodi, Nobulumko Baneti, Raisibe Ntozakhe.

Zimbabwe Women

Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri Tiripano, Mary Anne Musonda, Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo (c), Kelis Ndlovu, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana, Francisca Chipare, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda.

