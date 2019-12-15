South Africa hoping for cricketing redemption under Mark Boucher as head coach

Satyam Jha 15 Dec 2019, 14:01 IST

Mark Boucher has been appointed as the head coach of South Africa till 2023

South Africa’s induction of Mark Boucher as the head coach of the national side is seen by many as the latest attempt from the African cricketing nation to redeem the sport they so dearly love. Ever since AB De Villiers’ shocking retirement from international cricket, South Africa have, by and large, struggled as a unit despite the presence of some quality and experienced cricketers at the helm. The recent drubbing in the away Test series against India followed by a disastrous World Cup in England called for significant (if not drastic) changes into the national set-up. Boucher’s inclusion could possibly pave the way for the Proteas to return to winning ways.

South Africa’s understated warrior

Born on December 3, 1976, Boucher is the finest wicketkeeper-batsman South Africa has ever produced and even considered to be the greatest among his contemporaries, being at par with Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist. In 147 Tests, Boucher scored 5515 runs with 5 centuries at an average of over 30. In 295 ODIs, the right handed batsman scored 4686 runs with a century and 26 half-centuries to his name.Though what stands out for Boucher is his wicket-keeping abilities as he has 998 dismissals to his name in international cricket - a world record.

The fact that he still holds the world record for most dismissals by a keeper in Test cricket (555) despite nearing a decade post his retirement shows the calibre and impact of the man. Boucher will most fondly be remembered for his unbeaten half-century in the world record chase against Australia, when they successfully chased a mammoth 434 runs in a tense game at Johannesburg in 2006.

The 43 year old former Proteas vice-captain was always a low-profile cricketer, constantly focussing on his role which mostly involved scoring quickfire 30-40 odd runs or steadying the ship in Test matches with the lower order.

His temperament and calm demeanour is something that would surely help South African cricket in the long run and this could well turn out to be a golden period for South Africa’s bunch of talented cricketers like Lungisani Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klaasen, and Rassie van der Dussen to sustain consistency amidst the grind of international cricket. If Boucher’s comments about chatting with AB De Villiers for a possible comeback are any indication to go by, we can arguably expect coach Boucher to leave no stone unturned in transforming South Africa’s cricketing fortune.