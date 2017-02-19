Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

South Africa vs New Zealand 2017: 1st ODI, 5 Talking Points

de Villiers and Phehlukwayo helped South Africa win a thriller at Hamilton.

by rohit sankar
Top 5 / Top 10 19 Feb 2017, 18:52 IST
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 28: Dean Brownlie and Tom Latham of South Island prepare to take the field during the Island of Origin Twenty20 at Basin Reserve on February 28, 2016 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
There might be room for only one of Brownlie and Latham

A humdinger at Hamilton saw South Africa edge New Zealand by four wickets in a rain-curtailed affair. Opting to field first, South Africa, aided by Chris Morris, wrecked New Zealand's top order even as skipper Williamson made a fighting half-century. 

The innings found impetus towards the end as Southee and de Grandhomme plundered the bowling in a 51-run stand. 207 in 34 overs is child's play these days and Quinton de Kock seemed to make light work of the chase with a superb half-century. 

However, some reckless batting thereafter meant South Africa were in a spot of bother but AB de Villiers and Andile Phehlukwayo combined in a superb 54-run stand that shifted the game in South Africa's favour.

Here are the talking points from the first ODI in Hamilton.

#5 Brownlie-Latham set for showdown

New Zealand have a big problem to deal with before the Champions Trophy – their opening combination. While Martin Guptill is expected to be fit and firing by the third ODI, the other spot is a toss up between Tom Latham and Dean Brownlie.

All was going well for Latham until he hit a rough patch in ODIs. The runs dried up and his overall average took a beating. The manner in which he crumbled against top quality seamers like Starc and Hazlewood prompted the selectors to rush Brownlie back into the squad after a long hiatus.

The bearded Brownlie smashed a useful half-century in his comeback match, and today, in the first ODI of the series against the Proteas, he looked good before being dismissed for 31. Meanwhile, Latham departed for a duck off 11 balls. 

