South Africa's Vernon Philander to retire from international cricket after England series

Philander will be retiring from international cricket after the series against England

What’s the story?

South African fast-bowler, Vernon Philander announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on the 23rd of December, 2019. The pacer would be bidding adieu post the culmination of the series against England.

In case you didn’t know

So far, in a career spanning 60 Tests, 30 ODIs and 7 T20Is, Philander has bagged 261 international wickets. However, the seamer would be profoundly remembered for his part in making South Africa a significant force in Test cricket with 216 scalps at an astonishing average of 22.16.

Thus, with the Three Lions set to embark on their African adventure, the right-arm fast bowler would be looking to cap off an amazing international career with another string of wickets.

The heart of the matter

On the 23rd of December, Philander announced that he would no longer be donning South African colours once the series against England comes to a conclusion. He said:

I would like to hereby announce that I will be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the Test series against England. I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey. Thank you must also go to CSA, the Cape Cobras, all the coaches, management, captains and team mates and the very special fans from all over the world for your love and support.

He further remarked:

I would like to say a special thanks to my wife, family and friends for your loyalty and support on this journey which has obviously had its ups and downs. And to my number one fan since day one - Mom, thank you so much. I would like to express my gratitude to all the sponsors of the game of cricket in South Africa as well as my own amazing sponsors who have become like family over the years. My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward to. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

What’s next?

South Africa lock horns with England from the 26th of December at SuperSport Park as both sides look to resurrect a slightly faltering ICC World Test Championship campaign.