South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup: Full list of South Africa players for T20 World Cup 2021

South Africa, the hosts of the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup tournament, have failed to live up to their potential in the six editions of the T20 World Cup played so far. The Proteas have never qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup final despite having a star-studded lineup.

Great players like AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Graeme Smith, Dale Steyn and Faf du Plessis have played for the South African cricket team in the T20 World Cup matches.

This year, the Proteas do not have a very strong squad. Temba Bavuma will be leading the South African side for the first time in ICC T20 World Cup history. Cricket South Africa (CSA) ignored the likes of Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Still, there are quite a few match-winners present in the South African squad. Here is the complete list of players who will play for South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

South Africa team for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje,Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.

Why is AB de Villiers not playing in ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

AB de Villiers played in all the previous editions of the ICC T20 World Cup

Former South African captain AB de Villiers will miss the ICC T20 World Cup for the first time ever. He played in each and every T20 World Cup from 2007 to 2016.

The right-handed batter announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018. Earlier this year, De Villiers confirmed during IPL 2021 that he was in talks for a return to the South African side.

However, he then decided to stay retired and allow the players who have earned their place in the South African squad to represent the country at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

