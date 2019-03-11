×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: SA seal series with crushing 71-run win via D/L method 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
43   //    11 Mar 2019, 02:18 IST

South Africa seal the ODI series with crushing 71 run win via D/L method
South Africa seal the ODI series with crushing 71 run win via D/L method

South Africa sealed the 5-match ODI series with a crushing 71 runs win via D/L method in the 3rd ODI played at Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday, against Sri Lanka. Thanks to Quinton de Kock's century and contributions from the other batsmen, the hosts posted a big total. With the help of D/L method, Sri Lanka could not chase the revised target.

Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and decided to field first. Quinton de Kock continued his superb form in this series. Isuru Udana struck by dismissing Reeza Hendricks for 4 runs. Captain Faf du Plessis and de Kock played with attacking approach. At the end of 10 overs, South Africa were 58 for 1. De Kock reached his fifty off 49 balls.

Faf du Plessis scored a quick fire 36 off 27 balls. De Kock and Faf du Plessis added 97 runs for the 2nd wicket. De Kock continued to play in his natural approach to reach his century off 89 balls. De Kock was dismissed for a brilliant 121 off 108 balls. De Kock and van Dussen added 63 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Van Dussen steadied the innings with 50 off 66 balls and was dismissed after scoring 50. David Miller and Pretorius added 53 runs for the 5th wicket. Pretorius scored 31 off 26 balls. Miller 41 and Phehlukwayo 38 off 15 balls helped South Africa post a massive total of 331 for 5.

Chasing the target of 332 runs to win, Sri Lanka lost two early wickets of Dickwella and Fernando. Sri Lanka were 75 for 2 at 16 overs when rain arrived. With a revised target of 193 runs in 24 balls, the visitors scored 121 for 5 in 24 overs. South Africa won the match by 71 runs via D/L method.

South Africa 331 for 5 in 50 overs (Quinton de Kock 121, Van dussen 50, Phehulkawyo 38*, Miller 41*, Udana 2/50) beat South Africa 121 for 5 in 24 overs( Kusal Mendis 41, Fernando 25, Imran Tahir 2/19) by 71 runs via D/L method.


Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 Leisure Reading
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: South Africa crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODIs: Series preview
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 2nd ODI: Quinton de Kock and bowlers help hosts take 2-0 lead
RELATED STORY
South Africa VS Sri Lanka Test Series: 5 Key Talking Points
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, PDF Download 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
1st Test | Wed, 13 Feb
RSA 235/10 & 259/10
SL 191/10 & 304/9
Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
RSA VS SL live score
2nd Test | Thu, 21 Feb
RSA 222/10 & 128/10
SL 154/10 & 197/2
Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets
RSA VS SL live score
1st ODI | Sun, 03 Mar
SL 231/10 (47.0 ov)
RSA 232/2 (38.5 ov)
South Africa won by 8 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 06 Mar
RSA 251/10 (45.1 ov)
SL 138/10 (32.2 ov)
South Africa won by 113 runs
RSA VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
RSA 331/5 (50.0 ov)
SL 121/5 (24.0 ov)
South Africa won by 71 runs (DLS Method)
RSA VS SL live score
4th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
5th ODI | Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
1st T20I | Tue, 19 Mar, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 22 Mar, 04:00 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 24 Mar, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
RSA VS SL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us