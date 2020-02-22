South Africa vs Australia 2020: Ashton Agar becomes second Australian to grab T20 hat-trick

Ashton Agar ended up with figures of 5-24 which helped Australia complete a comprehensive win

Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar became the second player from his country to grab a T20 hat-trick. He achieved this feat in the first T20I between Australia and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The first Australian to take a T20 hat-trick was Brett Lee and he achieved the feat versus Bangladesh back during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Agar managed to grab the key wicket of Faf du Plessis and then sent Andile Phehlukwayo and Dale Steyn back in the shed on first-ball ducks.

Du Plessis tried to force the issue with South Africa already 45-4 chasing a daunting target of 197. But all he managed to do was find Kane Richardson at deep extra cover. Phehlukwayo tried to play across the line of a straighter ball and missed out on any contact, thus found trapped in front.

The hat-trick ball saw Steyn come to the crease and Agar gave the ball a bit of air and bowled a bit wide. Steyn fell into the trap and tried to drive the ball, only managing to edge it which was then caught brilliantly by skipper Finch at first slip.

Agar also managed to pick up two more wickets to end up with fantastic figures of 5-24 which put Australia on course to a comprehensive win.