South Africa vs Australia 2020: Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada back in the Proteas' T20I squad

Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada

Faf du Plessis, who stepped down as South Africa's Test and T20I captain on Monday, has been brought back into the Proteas' T20I squad for their upcoming series against Australia.

South Africa’s premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has made a comeback to the T20I squad as well, after being rested for the recently-concluded T20I series against England.

The South African selectors have also called up Anrich Nortje, who was very impressive with his pace in the Test matches earlier this season.

Nortje was expected to be called up for the T20I series against England itself, but the South African selectors gave him a breather to manage his workload.

#BreakingNews @faf1307, @KagisoRabada25 & @AnrichNortje02 have been added to the Proteas’ 16-man squad that will take on Australia in the three-match KFC T20 International series from 21-26 February in JHB, PE & Cape Town respectively. #Thread pic.twitter.com/srIJspU2eO — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 17, 2020

Nortje has replaced left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks, who was extremely expensive against England and was left out of the playing XI for the series decider. Right-handed top order batsman Reeza Hendricks has been dropped too.

Temba Bavuma, who opened the batting with Quinton de Kock against England, has been named in the squad, but his availability is subject to a fitness test after he suffered a hamstring injury in the third T20I.

AB de Villiers is still not a part of the T20I squad despite expressing his willingness to represent South Africa in the shortest format of the game again.

South Africa’s head coach, Mark Boucher has not ruled out the possibility of De Villiers playing in the T20 World Cup later this year, however, he has insisted that it depends on the 36-year-old's availability and form.

Advertisement

Here is South Africa’s squad for the T20I series against Australia:

Quinton de Kock (c/wk), Temba Bavuma (subject to fitness) Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen