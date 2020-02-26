×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

South Africa vs Australia 2020: Keshav Maharaj earns ODI recall; Faf du Plessis rested

Arvind S
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 26 Feb 2020, 18:13 IST

Keshav Maharaj
Keshav Maharaj

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been named in South Africa's 15-man squad that will lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series starting February 29.

Maharaj last played an ODI back in 2018 but has been rewarded for his stellar displays in the Momentum One Day Cup, where he is the joint-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

Former skipper Faf du Plessis has been rested once again along with Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius.

Du Plessis also missed the ODI series against England, which ended 1-1.

Head coach Mark Boucher explained that Du Plessis remains an integral part of South Africa's ODI plans going forward, but he is also keen on providing promising youngsters an opportunity to shine.

"Faf (du Plessis) has been fantastic for us in white-ball cricket and remains very much in our ODI plans and we will manage his workload for the near future diligently. I would like to strengthen our depth pool right now and see what players we have out there. I feel that this is the time and opportunity to do so."

While the likes of Kyle Verreynne and Janneman Malan have been included in the side, 19-year-old speedster Thando Ntini was surprisingly overlooked despite his impressive performances for the Cobras in the One Day Cup.

The first game of the series will be played at Paarl on February 29 following which the action will shift to Bloemfontein for the second ODI on March 4.

Advertisement

South Africa's 15-man ODI squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verreynne.

Published 26 Feb 2020, 18:13 IST
South Africa vs Australia 2020 South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Keshav Maharaj
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in South Africa 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 21 Feb
AUS 196/6 (20.0 ov)
RSA 89/10 (14.3 ov)
Australia won by 107 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 23 Feb
RSA 158/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 146/6 (20.0 ov)
South Africa won by 12 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Today, 09:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
1st ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 04 Mar, 04:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 01:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us