South Africa vs Australia 2020: Quinton de Kock highlights the importance of consistency for his team

Skipper Quinton de Kock believes that South Africa need to win more consistently to become a force to be reckoned with

South Africa established a comprehensive 74-run win over Australia in the first ODI between the two sides at Paarl. Although Quinton de Kock was happy with the way his teammates performed, he wants the same kind of performances from his team on a more consistent basis. Speaking after the game, he said:

“Matter of being consistent with what we do, then we’ll be alright."

Heinrich Klassen's maiden international hundred along with some great bowling by Lungi Ngidi was the key to South Africa's win and De Kock acknowledged it after the game.

“Klaasen batted really well. Lungi was also exceptional with the ball. We know what we have down the order with Miller."

De Kock had only recently taken over as South Africa's captain in limited-overs and has so far been impressive. However, he does not want to go ahead of himself and just believes in taking one game at a time. He stated that he never considers captaincy as a burden alongside his other duties and feels that all his roles have brought the best out of him.

“It’s been alright (captaincy). I’ve always said that I need my keeping to help me with my captaining. Don’t think it’ll be the same effect if I go out in the outfield. Still feeling fresh, still feeling good.”