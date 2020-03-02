×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

South Africa vs Australia 2020: Quinton de Kock highlights the importance of consistency for his team

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 12:24 IST

Skipper Quinton de Kock believes that South Africa need to win more consistently to become a force to be reckoned with
Skipper Quinton de Kock believes that South Africa need to win more consistently to become a force to be reckoned with

South Africa established a comprehensive 74-run win over Australia in the first ODI between the two sides at Paarl. Although Quinton de Kock was happy with the way his teammates performed, he wants the same kind of performances from his team on a more consistent basis. Speaking after the game, he said:

“Matter of being consistent with what we do, then we’ll be alright."

Heinrich Klassen's maiden international hundred along with some great bowling by Lungi Ngidi was the key to South Africa's win and De Kock acknowledged it after the game.

“Klaasen batted really well. Lungi was also exceptional with the ball. We know what we have down the order with Miller."

De Kock had only recently taken over as South Africa's captain in limited-overs and has so far been impressive. However, he does not want to go ahead of himself and just believes in taking one game at a time. He stated that he never considers captaincy as a burden alongside his other duties and feels that all his roles have brought the best out of him.

“It’s been alright (captaincy). I’ve always said that I need my keeping to help me with my captaining. Don’t think it’ll be the same effect if I go out in the outfield. Still feeling fresh, still feeling good.” 
Published 02 Mar 2020, 12:24 IST
Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Quinton de Kock Heinrich Klaasen ODI Cricket
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 18
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 116/6 (17.0 ov)
LIVE
New Zealand Women need 40 runs to win from 3.0 overs
AUW VS NZW live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
SL 307/10 (50.0 ov)
WI 301/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 6 runs
SL VS WI live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
BAN 321/6 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 152/10 (39.1 ov)
Bangladesh won by 169 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
| 04:30 AM
TBA 242/4 (90.0 ov)
ENL
Day 1 | Stumps: New South Wales 2nd XI won the toss and elected to bat.
TBA VS ENL live score
| Yesterday
TBA 254/5 (39.0 ov)
TBA 240/9 (35.0 ov)
Highveld Lions won by 9 runs (DLS Method)
TBA VS TBA live score
1st T20I | Fri, 06 Mar, 02:00 PM
Afghanistan
Ireland
AFG VS IRE preview
Match 15 | Today, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us