South Africa vs Australia 2020: Reeza Hendricks recalled for the remainder of T20I series

South Africa has recalled Reeza Hendricks for the remaining two T20Is against Australia as a cover for Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen on Sunday. Since both Bavuma and Klaasen are currently suffering from injuries, the board announced their reassessment ahead of the commencement of the second match in the three-match T20I series.

Bavuma was named in the squad for the three-match series, but he ended up suffering from a hamstring strain on Monday. The former had complained of an injury after the final T20I against England, which the Proteas lost by a 1-2 margin. On the other hand, Heinrich Klaasen sustained a right hip injury during the practice session ahead of the first T20I against the Aussies.

While announcing the injuries of Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen, Cricket South Africa on their official Twitter handle announced:

Both Bavuma and Klaasen will continue to be treated and will be reassessed ahead of the start of the second match.

— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 23, 2020

South Africa lost the opening match at Johannesburg against Australia by an enormous margin of 107 runs - their biggest defeat in T20Is. A brilliant hat-trick from Ashton Agar reduced South Africa to just 89 runs, in their attempt to chase the target of 197.

The 30-year-old Hendricks has averaged 26.95 with a decent strike rate of 121.77 for South Africa. As the hosts will be hoping to level the series by a 1-1 margin, it will be interesting to see if Reeza Hendricks in directly put into playing XI in the second T20I slated to take place in Port Elizabeth.