South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and Australia are all set to lock horns in the second match of the three-match T20I series. Kingsmead in Durban will host the clash on Friday, September 1.

Australia won the opening match by 111 runs as Mitchell Marsh made a dream start to his career as the skipper of the national team. With the win, the Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Marsh stayed not out on 92 off 49 balls with 13 fours and two sixes. Tim David used the long handle to good effect as he racked up 64 off 28 deliveries to inject momentum into the Aussie innings.

On the back of Marsh and David’s knocks, Australia put up a mammoth 226 for the loss of six wickets. Lizaad Williams accounted for three wickets but leaked 44 runs in his quota of four overs.

Reeza Hendricks scored 56 runs off 43 balls with five fours and two sixes, but he did not get support from others. Tanveer Sangha picked up four wickets on debut as Australia bowled the Proteas out for 115 in 15.3 overs.

South Africa vs Australia Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Australia tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: September 1, 2023, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

South Africa vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Durban in the opening T20I was an absolute belter for the batters. The nature of the surface is not expected to change much.

South Africa vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Durban. Temperatures will hover around the 22-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs Australia Probable XIs

South Africa

Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson

South Africa vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia will go into the match as favourites simply because they will be high on confidence after winning the opener by a mammoth margin.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode, Hotstar

Poll : Mitchell Marsh to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes