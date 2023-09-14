South Africa vs Australia, 4th ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and Australia are all set to face off in the fourth game of their ongoing five-match ODI series. The SuperSport Park in Centurion will be hosting this clash on Friday, September 15.

Before the third ODI on Tuesday at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa were in all sorts of trouble. After losing five matches on the trot, the Proteas were in a must-win position to stay alive in the series.

On September 12, however, the hosts came out firing on all cylinders and won the match by a mammoth margin of 111 runs. After being put in to bat first, South Africa scored 338 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Aiden Markram scored an unbeaten 102 off 74 balls with nine fours and four sixes. Quinton de Kock was at his very best, racking up 82 runs off 77 deliveries. Skipper Temba Bavuma also made 57 off 62 balls.

Thereafter, South Africa bowled the Aussies out for 227 in 34.3 overs. Gerald Coetzee accounted for four scalps. David Warner carried his good form to score 78 off 56, but his efforts went in vain.

South Africa vs Australia Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 4th ODI, Australia tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: September 15, 2023, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

South Africa vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Centurion is generally effective for the fast bowlers. But due to the true bounce, ball also comes nicely on to the bat. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

South Africa vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Centurion. Temperatures will be around 28°C at the time of the match.

South Africa vs Australia Probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia lost the previous match, but one cannot deny the fact that they have been brilliant on the entire tour. One can expect them to stage a comeback.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode

Poll : David Warner to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes