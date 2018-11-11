Twitter reacts as record stand between du Plessis and Miller downs Australia in series decider

Steyn picked 3 wickets

After winning the first ODI comprehensively, South Africa fell short of Australia's score by 7 runs in the second match. The loss did not deter the Proteas as they came back strongly to outclass the home team in the decider.

The visitors were asked to bat first by the hosts. South Africa did not get off to a great start as they lost three wickets for just 55 runs. After the fall of Aiden Markram in the 16th over, David Miller joined captain Faf du Plessis in the middle.

The two batsmen were outstanding and kept on piling runs for their team. After scoring 70 runs between the 30th and the 40th overs, they helped their team in adding 130 runs to their total in the last 10 overs.

Faf and Miller got out in the last two overs but their centuries ensured that their team reached a total in excess of 300.

Australia too did not get off to a great start as the experienced Dale Steyn dismissed Chris Lynn for a golden duck. Lungisani Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada chipped in with a wicket each before Australia could make 40 runs.

Just like South Africa's record 252-run stand for the fourth wicket, Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis' partnership for the fourth wicket raised the hopes of Australians. After a 107-run partnership, Stoinis got out for 63 runs without finishing the job for his team.

Shaun Marsh too followed his partner after reaching the triple-digit mark. Alex Carrey and Glenn Maxwell gave their best but that was not enough for Australia.

For South Africa, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets each. All-rounder Dwayne Pretorius too chipped in with a couple of wickets. The collective effort from the bowlers helped them to win the African team to win the match by 40 runs.

David Miller, for his 139 off 108 balls, was rightly awarded the Man of the Match and Series.

Here's how Twitter reacted to South Africa's 2-1 series win over Australia:

What’s the benefit of a newborn in the house.?? You’re up at 4am watching a masterclass from @faf1307 and @DavidMillerSA12.. Awesome first 50 overs!! #AUSvRSA — Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) November 11, 2018

40 off last 2 overs by Miller and Du Plesis 😳

If you are a parent of promising fast bowlers please turn them away from 📺 now 😑#PaceBowlingParentalGuidance#ausvrsa — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) November 11, 2018

Is this the best David Miller has batted? Looking in Sublime touch. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 11, 2018

That's it! Proteas beat Australia by 40 runs to win their first ODI series in Australia since 2008/09 season! What a way to front up in a series decider and SA's 600th ODI 👏👏👏 Savour the 2-1 series win, SA! 📷 @OfficialCSA #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/9Zc2D18068 — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) November 11, 2018

From 3-55 to 3-262, the 207-run partnership between du Plessis and Miller is the highest stand ever for South Africa against Australia in ODI cricket. It ain't over yet... #AUSvSA — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) November 11, 2018

Enjoying watching this ODI team



It feels like things are coming together really well



Looking forward to the next step in the preparations for the men’s World Cup 2019#Proteas #AUSvSA — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) November 11, 2018

Highest 4th wkt partnership in ODIs



276*M Azharuddin/A Jadeja v Zim, Cuttack, 1998

256 Yuvraj/MS Dhoni v Eng, Cuttack, 2016

252 F du Plessis/ D Miller v Aus, Hobart, 2018

237 R Ponting/ A Symonds v SL, SCG, 2006#AUSvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 11, 2018

Very interesting that Lynn, Finch both out trying to go hard at it early, when Starc stated at end of SAf innings that there is always plenty of time to build in an ODI. Apparent differences of opinion there 🤔 #AUSvSA — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) November 11, 2018

Enjoying Lynn's ongoing homage to the first five years of Andrew Symonds's international career.#AUSvSA — Greig White (@schnozzman) November 11, 2018

Making Lynn face the new ball in Steyn's hands... predictable result #AUSvSA — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) November 11, 2018

The great thing about Chris Lynn is that even if he doesn’t contribute with the bat you know he also hasn’t contributed with the ball or in the field either. #AUSvSA — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) November 11, 2018

Steyn averaged 13.42 in this series at an average speed of 141.5 kmph - only once has he averaged lesser in an ODI series where he has played 3+ matches. He had an economy of 3.48 in the series, while all the other bowlers put together conceded at 5.07 runs per over.#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/IdS3hW5N86 — Srinivas Vijaykumar (@srini_vk) November 11, 2018

Best bowler of this series - 35 years old Dale Steyn

1st ODI : 7-1-18-2

2nd ODI : 10-1-31-2

3rd ODI : 10-0-45-3

Overall : 27- 2- 94- 7

Wkts : 7

Avg : 13.43

Eco : 3.4

🐐 #AUSvSA — JSK (@imjsk27) November 11, 2018

Dale Steyn is once in a generation bowler.#AUSvSA — Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) November 11, 2018

Ngidi has bowled more Yorkers in his over than the Australians did in their entire bowling effort #AUSvSA — Matt (@Mattys123) November 11, 2018

Worst W/L ratio for Australia in a calendar year (ODIs):



0.18 in 2018 (2 W, 11 L)

0.50 in 1972, 1977 (1 W, 2 L)

0.56 in 1982 (5 W, 9 L)

0.58 in 1997 (7 W, 12 L)

0.63 in 2017 (5 W, 8 L)#AUSvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 11, 2018

Stoinis doing what India have hoped Pandya does for them. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 11, 2018

Australia last 5 ODI series:



0-2 Lost to NZ

1-4 Lost to Ind

1-4 Lost to Eng

0-5 Lost to Eng

1-2 Lost to SA — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 11, 2018

Lucky for Australia no one will remember this ODI series in about 2 weeks.#AUSvRSA — These Daves (@cricketflog) November 11, 2018

Lord Shane warne on commentary..



Tahir bowling : " should try markram as a part timer"



Markram bowling : " should be bowling tahir, poor captaincy"#AUSvSA #AUSvRSA — Akki (@CrickPotato1) November 11, 2018

Shane Warne at it again, AUS need 64 from 24 and he says if Maxwell can take 25 from the next two overs, they are favorites.



They will still need 39 from 12 balls. Unless he meant Maxwell will score 50 in the next two overs. Unreal bais — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 11, 2018