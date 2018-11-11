×
Twitter reacts as record stand between du Plessis and Miller downs Australia in series decider

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Feature
390   //    11 Nov 2018, 18:30 IST

Steyn picked 3 wickets
Steyn picked 3 wickets

After winning the first ODI comprehensively, South Africa fell short of Australia's score by 7 runs in the second match. The loss did not deter the Proteas as they came back strongly to outclass the home team in the decider.

The visitors were asked to bat first by the hosts. South Africa did not get off to a great start as they lost three wickets for just 55 runs. After the fall of Aiden Markram in the 16th over, David Miller joined captain Faf du Plessis in the middle.

The two batsmen were outstanding and kept on piling runs for their team. After scoring 70 runs between the 30th and the 40th overs, they helped their team in adding 130 runs to their total in the last 10 overs.

Faf and Miller got out in the last two overs but their centuries ensured that their team reached a total in excess of 300.

Australia too did not get off to a great start as the experienced Dale Steyn dismissed Chris Lynn for a golden duck. Lungisani Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada chipped in with a wicket each before Australia could make 40 runs.

Just like South Africa's record 252-run stand for the fourth wicket, Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis' partnership for the fourth wicket raised the hopes of Australians. After a 107-run partnership, Stoinis got out for 63 runs without finishing the job for his team. 

Shaun Marsh too followed his partner after reaching the triple-digit mark. Alex Carrey and Glenn Maxwell gave their best but that was not enough for Australia.

For South Africa, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets each. All-rounder Dwayne Pretorius too chipped in with a couple of wickets. The collective effort from the bowlers helped them to win the African team to win the match by 40 runs.

David Miller, for his 139 off 108 balls, was rightly awarded the Man of the Match and Series.

Here's how Twitter reacted to South Africa's 2-1 series win over Australia:



