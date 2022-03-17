South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

﻿South Africa are all set to host Bangladesh for a multi-format series, starting on March 18. The three-match ODI series will be followed by a two-match Test series. The first game of the ODI series will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The hosts will be led by Temba Bavuma. They recently toured New Zealand for a Test series, while their last limited-overs series was against India at home which they won by a 3-0 margin. They will be looking to continue their excellent white-ball form in the upcoming ODI series against the Tigers.

The likes of Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, and Kagiso Rabada will continue to play a huge role in the side. Wayne Parnell is back in the squad and will be looking to cement his place going forward. They will be hoping to start the series with a win.

Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal will be leading Bangladesh in the ODI series. They last faced Afghanistan in a limited-overs series at home. They won the ODI series by a 2-1 margin but the T20I series was leveled at 1-1 after the Afghan side won the final game of the series.

The Asian side have put in a solid squad for the series against the Proteas. The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah will play a vital role in the side.

Thirty crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points are up for grabs and both teams will be looking to kick off the series on a positive note.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI, Bangladesh tour of South Africa, 2022.

Date and Time: March 18th 2022, Friday, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Centurion is expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

South Africa

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj.

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The ODI series between the Proteas and the Tigers kicks off on March 18. Both sides have selected balanced squads and the opening game of the series promises to be a cracking contest.

The hosts look stronger on paper compared to the visitors and we expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: South Africa to win this encounter.

South Africa vs Bangladesh live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar.

