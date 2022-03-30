South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The two-match Test series between Bangladesh and South Africa kicks off on March 31. The first Test will be played at Kingsmead in Durban. The series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

Bangladesh will be riding with confidence after their recent historic ODI series win over South Africa. They beat the Proteas by a 2-1 margin and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the Test series. Mominul Haque is back and will lead the Test side. They have selected a strong squad for the Test series and will be looking to play to their potential.

The contributions of the pacers will be key in South African conditions. The likes of Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Ebadot Hossain will be vital in their chances of winning the Test series in South Africa. They will be looking to be at their best in the first Test.

South Africa, on the other hand, lost an ODI series against Bangladesh for the first time at home. They have a depleted squad for the Test series as six senior players are unavailable due to IPL commitments. Dean Elgar will be leading the side.

Duanne Olivier, Lutho Sipamla and Lizaad Williams are the pace bowlers in the side. Elgar himself along with Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne form the batting line-up. They will be wary of the Bangladesh challenge and will be looking to kickstart the series on a positive note.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs South Africa, 1st Test, Bangladesh tour of South Africa, 2022

Date and Time: March 31st Thursday – April 4th Monday, 2022, Thursday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

South Africa vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at Kingsmead is a bowling-friendly track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. The pacers are expected to get some extra bounce off the surface and the batters have to adjust to the conditions.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature on the opening day of the Test in Durban is expected to hover between 20-28 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted over the course of the five days. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

South Africa

Probable XI

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Duanne Olivier, Lutho Sipamla, Lizaad Williams

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The Test series between South Africa and Bangladesh kicks off on March 31. After their recent success in the ODI series, Bangladesh will be hoping to repeat their performance in the longest format. The Proteas will be wary of them and need to be on their toes while facing them.

The home conditions will favor the Proteas and expect them to get an early lead in the series.

Prediction: South Africa to win this encounter.

South Africa vs Bangladesh telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

