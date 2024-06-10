South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

South Africa will lock horns with Bangladesh in today's only 2024 T20 World Cup match. This game will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 10:30 am Local Time (8 pm IST).

Bangladesh started their campaign with a close win against Sri Lanka. If they can beat South Africa today, they will inch a step closer to the Super 8s. Meanwhile, the Proteas will almost seal their place at the top of Group D with a win.

Before the South Africa vs Bangladesh match starts, here's a short preview of this 2024 T20 World Cup clash.

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 21, 2024 T20 World Cup

Date and Time: June 10, 10:30 am Local Time (8 pm IST)

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

South Africa vs Bangladesh probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ottniel Baartman.

Bangladesh

Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

South Africa vs Bangladesh pitch report

The New York pitch has been quite difficult for batting. If the bowlers execute their plans well and hit the good length consistently, it will be extremely challenging for batters to score runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

South Africa vs Bangladesh weather forecast

A sunny morning is predicted in New York for today's match. The temperature will hover around 21 degrees Celsius, with the wind speed excepeted to be approximately 11 km/h.

South Africa vs Bangladesh live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

South Africa: SuperSport

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV (TV) and Toffee App (Live streaming).

