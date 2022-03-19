South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, March 20. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the game.

The visitors, led by Tamim Iqbal, made a tremendous start to their ODI campaign on an impressive note. They won their maiden ODI on South African soil by emerging victorious in the opening game by 38 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

After being put into bat first, the Tigers scored 314/7. Tamim and Liton Das laid out the platform with a 95-run stand for the opening wicket. Mushfiqur Rahim perished cheaply, but Shakib Al Hasan went on to score 77 runs off 64 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Yasir Ali Chowdhury also impressed, scoring 50 runs with four fours and two sixes. Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Mehidy Hasan Miraz played handy cameos at the death as well. Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj picked up two wickets apiece for the Proteas.

The hosts lost three early wickets in their run-chase, but Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen brought them back into the game. Van der Dussen went on to score 86 before Taskin Ahmed removed him. David Miller threw his bat around for a 57-ball 79 with eight fours and three sixes, but after his dismissal, the writing was on the walls for the Proteas.

Mehidy Hasan picked up four wickets while Taskin Ahmed ended up with three scalps.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Bangladesh tour of South Africa, 2022.

Date and Time: March 20th 2022, Sunday, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch in Johannesburg is an excellent one batting. It was the very venue where AB de Villiers scored a 30-ball ODI ton against the West Indies. Bowlers will have to work hard to pick up wickets. Bating first and putting runs on the board should be the way forward.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain at 10 AM in the morning, which could lead to a short delay. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

South Africa

Probable XI

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

South Africa have won 27 out of 37 ODIs at the Wanderers Stadium. The Proteas have also won 13 of the 19 day matches at this venue. Although they lost the previous game, the hosts will go into the game as favorites.

South Africa vs Bangladesh live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar.

