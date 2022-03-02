South Africa vs Bangladesh: Statistical preview of women's ODI series

The South Africa vs Bangladesh match at the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup will be historic. It will be the debut of the Bangladesh team at the Women's World Cup event. It promises to be a tough challenge for the Asian side.

The two teams have met 17 times in the past, with South Africa leading 15-2 in the head-to-head. The last time the two teams had an ODI game against each other was during Bangladesh's tour of South Africa in 2018. The hosts won that series 5-0.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in South Africa vs Bangladesh ODIs.

South Africa vs Bangladesh in women's ODIs: Key stats

Bangladesh will be making their maiden Women's World Cup appearance in this year's edition (Image: Twitter/BCB)

270/9 by South Africa in 2018 is the highest team total in ODIs between these two sides.

60 all out by Bangladesh in 2012 is the lowest team total in this rivalry.

154 runs is the largest victory margin (by runs) in South Africa vs Bangladesh ODIs. This was achieved by South Africa in 2017.

9 wickets is the largest victory margin (by wickets) in these games. This was achieved by South Africa in 2018.

712 runs scored by Lizelle Lee of South Africa is the highest run aggregate for a batswoman in matches between these two teams.

100* by Mignon du Preez of South Africa, in 2013, is the highest individual score by a player in South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI games.

1 century has been scored in these matches.

6 half-centuries, scored by Lizelle Lee, is the most number of half-centuries by a player in ODIs between these two nations.

22 wickets, taken by Dane van Niekerk for South Africa and Khadija Tul Kubra for Bangladesh, is the record for most number of wickets in these games.

4/10 by Shabnim Ismail of South Africa in 2012 are the best bowling figures in South Africa vs Bangladesh ODIs.

27 dismissals by Trisha Chetty of South Africa is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in the history of ODIs between the Proteas women's team and the Tigresses.

4 dismissals by Trisha Chetty of South Africa in 2018 and by Nigar Sultana in 2017 is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings.

9 catches by Lizelle Lee is the highest number of catches for a player from these 17 games.

3 catches by Lizelle Lee in 2013 is the most number of catches in an innings.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat