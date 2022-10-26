South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 22

South Africa will lock horns with Bangladesh in the 22nd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to this Group 2 fixture of the Super 12 stage on Thursday.

South Africa faced Zimbabwe in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022. They looked on course for a comfortable win but rain played spoilsport as the game was called off, with the two sides sharing a point each.

The South African bowlers bowled well to restrict Zimbabwe to 79/5 at the end of nine overs as the game was reduced due to rain. Lungi Ngidi picked up two wickets with the ball.

With the bat, Quinton de Kock scored 47* off just 18 balls. They were cruising at 51/0 after three overs before rain arrived and no further play was possible. Now the Proteas will look to register their first win when they take on Bangladesh on Thursday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, got off to a winning start at the T20 World Cup 2022. They edged the Netherlands by nine runs in their opening game in a hard-fought contest.

After being asked to bat first, Afif Hossain top-scored with 38 as Bangladesh posted 144 on the board at the expense of eight wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and bowled brilliantly to knock over the Dutch side on 135.

Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/25 in his four overs. They will be brimming with confidence and will look to repeat their performance against the Proteas.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Match 22, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 27 2022, Thursday, 08:30 am IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

South Africa vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sydney is expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

South Africa

The Proteas were robbed of a win in their opening fixture against Zimbabwe due to rain. Expect them to field the same XI on Thursday against Bangladesh.

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh

Bangladesh have found the right combination early in the competition and aren't expected to tinker with it.

Probable XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

South Africa vs Bangladesh where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

