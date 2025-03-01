South Africa vs England, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

South Africa will take on England in the 11th match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Saturday, March 1. This is the final Group B fixture of the mega event, with one semifinal spot still up for grabs.
England have no chance to qualify. However, they can help Afghanistan qualify for the semifinals by defeating South Africa by at least 207 runs in the upcoming contest in Karachi.
Meanwhile, the Proteas will join Australia, New Zealand, and India in the next round if they beat England or even lose by a small margin. Before the high-stakes 2025 Champions Trophy game starts, here's a quick preview.
South Africa vs England 2025 Champions Trophy match details
Match: South Africa vs England, Match 11, 2025 Champions Trophy.
Date and Time: Saturday, March 1, 2025, 2:30 pm IST.
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.
South Africa vs England pitch report
The pitch in Karachi has been fantastic for batting. Teams batting first won both the Champions Trophy 2025 matches played on this ground. New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs on February 19 while South Africa crushed Afghanistan by 107 runs at this venue on February 21.
South Africa vs England weather forecast
A clear sky is predicted for the match between South Africa and England in Karachi. There is a 0% chance of rain, with the humidity levels expected to be around 59%. The predicted temperature is 24 degrees Celsius.
South Africa vs England probable XIs
South Africa
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
England
Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.
South Africa vs England live-streaming details and telecast channel list
India: Star Sports Network, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)
South Africa: SuperSport.
England: Sky Sports.
