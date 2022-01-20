South Africa vs India 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match ODI series between South Africa and India will be played on Friday, January 21, at the Boland Park in Paarl. South Africa won the first game, so the visitors need a win to keep the series alive.

The first match was a high-scoring affair. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first. Along with Rassie van der Dussen, Bavuma put up a solid partnership. Both scored hundreds to help their team to a formidable total of 296-4. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for the visitors, picking up two wickets.

In response, India lost the early wicket of captain KL Rahul, but Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli steadied the ship. However, their departure in quick succession led to a collapse, and the other batters failed to contribute.

Shardul Thakur, coming in at No.8 remained unbeaten on 50, but the visitors fell well short by 31 runs.

The wickets were spread equally among the South African bowlers as the hosts drew first blood in the series. They will now hope to repeat that performance in the next game and seal the series on Friday.

South Africa vs India Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 1st ODI, South Africa vs India ODI Series

Date and Time: January 21st 2022, Friday; 02:00 PM IST.

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park is good for batting. Once set, batters can play their strokes freely. However, the new-ball bowlers should get some early swing, making life difficult for batters early on.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Paarl on matchday is expected to range between 22 and 40 degrees Celsius. There is no rain predicted on Friday, so a full game should ensue.

Probable XIs

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129*) displayed a batting masterclass in the first ODI. Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Andile Phehlukwayo picked up two wickets apiece as South Africa defended their total successfully.

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets, but the other bowlers failed to complement his efforts as South Africa put up a tall total. Shikhar Dhawan (79), Virat Kohli (51) and Shardul Thakur (50) scored fifties, but couldn't take their team over the line.

Probable XI

KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match Prediction

South Africa lead the series after winning the first game comprehensively. Indian bowlers struggled in the first game, so they need to be on their toes in the second game to level the series.

The hosts, meanwhile, will look to seal the series with a game to spare.

However, South Africa have a good balance to their side. Moreover, with winning momentum behind them, expect them to win again on Friday and seal the series.

Prediction: South Africa to win the second ODI on Friday.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar.

Edited by Bhargav

