South Africa vs Netherlands 1st ODI: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

South Africa and Netherlands lock horns in the first match of the three-game ODI series on Friday, November 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

South Africa will be fairly confident going into the series after their performances in the T20 World Cup 2021. Even though they were unable to qualify for the semi-final, they won an impressive four matches in a row in the Super 12. However, they will be without Temba Bavuma for the upcoming series.

Keshav Maharaj has been named as the Proteas' skipper in the absence of quite a few of their big stars, including Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Wayne Parnell has found his way back into the South Africa squad and will be looking to make an impact in the series.

The Netherlands, led by Pieter Seelaar, haven’t had the best of times of late. They couldn’t win a single match in the World Cup and were bowled out for 44 in their last game against Sri Lanka. The Dutch team are also missing the services of all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate, who has retired.

Roelof van der Merwe had a tough time in the tournament, failing to pick up a wicket and leaking runs at an economy in excess of nine. The veteran will be up against his former national team and it remains to be seen whether he will make a comeback.

South Africa vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Netherlands, 1st ODI, South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series.

Date and Time: November 26th 2021, Thursday; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

South Africa vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park has been a decent one for batting as the average score at the venue is 262. 31 out of 54 completed-ODIs went in favor of the team batting second. Hence, chasing should be he preferred option in this match.

South Africa vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

Conditions will be cloudy with a possibility of thunderstorms. The heavens may or may not open up. The temperature will hover between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius.

South Africa vs Netherlands Probable XIs

South Africa

Janneman Malan averages over 90 in ODIs and the focus will definitely be on him. Reeza Hendricks is most likely to be his opening partner. David Miller has to take charge as he is their most experienced batter. Dwaine Pretorius and Tabraiz Shamsi were exceptional in the World Cup and they will be looking to continue their fine form.

Probable XI

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Khaya Zondo, Ryan Rickelton/Kyle Verreynne (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell/Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala

Netherlands

Max O’Dowd was without a doubt the standout batter for the Netherlands in the World Cup, having scored two half-centuries. The onus will also be on the likes of Stephan Myburgh and Colin Ackermann in the middle-order. Seelaar and van der Gugten will need to draw upon all their experience.

Probable XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Edwards (wk), Tim van der Gugten, Fred Klaasen, Brandon Glover, Vivian Kingma

South Africa vs Netherlands Match Prediction

South Africa, playing at home, clearly seem to have the upper hand. Maharaj and co. are likely to come out on top in the opening game.

South Africa vs Netherlands live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Janneman Malan score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far