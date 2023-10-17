South Africa vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

South Africa and the Netherlands, two teams that have made contrasting starts to their campaigns, are set to lock horns in Match 15 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The upcoming match is scheduled to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 17.

Both teams have played two games so far, but are opposite ends of the points table. While South Africa are currently sitting third with four points from two games, the Netherlands are yet to open their account and are at the foot of the table with zero points and a net run rate of -1.800, which is the worst among all ten teams.

Before the South Africa vs Netherlands match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, live streaming details, and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup match.

South Africa vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Date and Time: October 17, 2023, Tuesday; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

South Africa vs Netherlands Pitch

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala [Getty Images]

The upcoming game will be the third 2023 ODI World Cup match in Dharamsala. The venue hosted the games between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and England on October 7 and October 10, respectively.

However, both of those games started at 10:00 a.m. IST. The South Africa vs. Netherlands tie will be the first day-night match at the 2023 ODI World Cup in Dharamsala.

The previous game (ENG vs. BAN) at the venue saw 591 runs scored. While the venue provides good batting conditions for the batters with small-sized boundaries, there is often some help for the fast bowlers off the deck as well.

Teams batting second have won four of the six ODIs played in Dharamsala.

South Africa vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The picturesque HPCA Stadium has received a lot of rainfall in the last few days. However, it is predicted that the game is unlikely to be hampered on Tuesday.

As the match progresses, some breezy winds are expected to make their presence felt inside the ground. The temperature will hover around 16 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be approximately 52%.

South Africa vs Netherlands Probable XIs

South Africa Probable XI

Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C&WK), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

South Africa vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa [Getty Images]

The Netherlands stunned South Africa by eliminating them from the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. As much as the Dutch fans would hope that their team goes on to replicate those heroics, the chances are improbable this time.

The South African unit has been a force to be reckoned with so far in the ongoing tournament. They started their campaign with a statement victory against Sri Lanka in Delhi before hammering Australia in Lucknow.

A win against the Netherlands will take the Temba Bavuma-led side to the top of the table. With almost all of their batters hitting their straps and a fiery bowling unit to depend upon, South Africa have all the ingredients to qualify for the final four.

Prediction: South Africa to win against Netherlands in today's World Cup match.

South Africa vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).