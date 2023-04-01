South Africa vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and the Netherlands are set to lock horns in the third and final game of the rescheduled three-match ODI series on Sunday, April 2. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the contest.

South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, beat the Netherlands by eight wickets on Friday and kept alive their hopes of qualifying directly for the 50-over World Cup to be played in India later this year.

After opting to field first, the hosts restricted their opponents to 189 in 46.1 overs. Sisanda Magala and Tabraiz Shamsi picked up three wickets apiece. Anrich Nortje accounted for two crucial scalps of Wesley Barresi and Scott Edwards.

Vikramjit Singh and Teja Nidamanuru were the picks of the batters for the Dutch team, scoring 45 and 48 runs, respectively.

South Africa chased down the target with 20 overs to spare. Temba Bavuma scored an unbeaten 90 off 79 balls, with the help of eight fours and one six. Aiden Markram also raced to 51 runs off 39 balls, including seven fours and a six.

South Africa vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: April 2, 2023, Sunday, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

South Africa vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch in Johannesburg has been an excellent one for batting. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

South Africa vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

There will be a seven percent chance of rain in Johannesburg throughout the duration of the game. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 80s.

South Africa vs Netherlands Probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Netherlands

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Wesley Baressi, Scott Edwards (C &WK), Teja Nidamanuru, Roelfof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen, and Ryan Klein.

South Africa vs Netherlands Match Prediction

South Africa looked dominating in the second game of the series. They outplayed the Dutch team in all three departments. The Proteas will go into the match as firm favorites.

Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

South Africa vs Netherlands TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

