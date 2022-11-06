South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

South Africa will take on Netherlands in their last ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6. Under normal circumstances, this would be considered a less-pressure clash for the Proteas. But on Sunday, that will not be the case for a place in the semi-finals is at stake.

Had South Africa beaten Pakistan in their previous Super 12 match, their top two finish would have been secure. However, the Proteas could not break their losing jinx against the Asian side in the T20 World Cup. The 33-run loss (D/L method) meant that South Africa remained on five points. They now need to beat Netherlands to ensure their progress to the semi-finals.

The Dutch may have been eliminated, but they can be proud of the way they have fought. In fact, they will be silently confident of causing an upset after getting the better of Zimbabwe by five wickets with a clinical effort. South Africa need to be wary as Netherlands will look to bow out of the World Cup on a high.

Today’s SA vs NED toss result

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Temba Bavuma said:

“Maybe something early in the pitch, (we will) look to exploit that.”

ICC @ICC



#T20WorldCup | #SAvNED | bit.ly/3WsPfYB South Africa win the toss and elect to field against the Netherlands in Adelaide. South Africa win the toss and elect to field against the Netherlands in Adelaide.#T20WorldCup | #SAvNED | 📝 bit.ly/3WsPfYB https://t.co/O60ZHzM7KV

In some good news for the Proteas, David Miller is back in the playing XI after missing the last game. Also, Keshav Maharaj is back for Tabraiz Shamsi. The Dutch are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

SA vs NED - Today's match playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Today's SA vs NED pitch report

According to Shaun Pollock, it’s hard to read too much into the surface. It is very dry and underneath that there will be a little bit of moisture. Batters will probably enjoy it a bit in the second innings.

Today's SA vs NED match players list

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen

ICC @ICC



Who's making the



State of play bit.ly/3UcGvEu



#SAvNED | #PAKvBAN | #ZIMvIND Group 2 triple header with all to play forWho's making the #T20WorldCup 2022 semi-finals?State of play Group 2 triple header with all to play for 👊Who's making the #T20WorldCup 2022 semi-finals?State of play ➡️ bit.ly/3UcGvEu#SAvNED | #PAKvBAN | #ZIMvIND https://t.co/z91sfdZPqg

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad

SA vs NED - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Langton Rusere, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match Referee: Chris Broad

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes