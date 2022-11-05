South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 40

South Africa will square off against the Netherlands in the 40th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Adelaide Oval will host this exciting Group 2 fixture in Adelaide.

South Africa have played four games so far. They have managed to win two games and have five points to their name. They suffered their first loss in the competition when they faced Pakistan in their last fixture.

After being asked to bowl first, the South African bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Pakistan posted 185 on the board. Anrich Nortje picked up four wickets with the ball.

Temba Bavuma top-scored with 36 in the chase but the other batters failed to contribute as they only managed to score 108 in their allocated 14 overs to lose the game by 33 runs on the DLS method. They will now have to win their game against the Dutch side to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022. They have managed to win only a single game out of four and have two points under their belt. They registered their first win of the Super 12 stage when they beat Zimbabwe in their last game.

The Dutch bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over Zimbabwe on 117, with Paul van Meekeren finishing with three scalps. Max O’Dowd scored a fifty at the top of the order as it helped the Dutch side chase down the total in 18 overs. The Netherlands will be riding with confidence and will be looking to spoil the party of the Proteas on Sunday.

South Africa vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: South Africa vs Netherlands, Match 40, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 6, 2022, Sunday, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

South Africa vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval looks good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

South Africa vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Adelaide is expected to range between 17 and 27 degrees Celsius with no chance of rain predicted on Sunday.

South Africa vs Netherlands Probable XIs

South Africa

David Miller missed out in the last game due to an injury. Expect him to come back into the side in place of Heinrich Klaasen.

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Netherlands

The Dutch side are coming off a win in their previous fixture and expect them to go with the winning combination on Sunday.

Probable XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

South Africa vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

South Africa vs Netherlands where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

