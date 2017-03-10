New Zealand vs South Africa 2017: 1st Test, day 3, 5 Talking Points

New Zealand fought back hard on day 3 to put their noses in front at stumps.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 10 Mar 2017, 14:50 IST

Elgar and Amla helped South Africa to 38/1 at stumps on Day 3

New Zealand earned a hard-fought 33-run lead on Day 3 of the first Test at Dunedin before South Africa played out 18 overs for 38 runs with the loss of the wicket of Stephen Cook for nought.

Kane Williamson posted a fine hundred, his 16th in Tests, and BJ Watling and Neil Wagner hit valuable knocks to help the hosts to a lead of 33 in the first innings. Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the South African bowlers with a maiden fifer to his name.

A horrible error in judgement saw Stephen Cook walk off without reviewing after being adjudged caught behind off Boult when the RTS and Hotspot showed no edge. Amla and Elgar played out the rest of the overs, mostly bowled by spinners, due to bad light.

A fire alarm went off the in the stadium six overs into the South African second innings and players and fans were evacuated from the stadium. When it was brought to light that it was a false alarm, play resumed under cloudy skies.

Brief Scores: South Africa 308/10; New Zealand 341/10 (Williamson 130, Watling 50, Maharaj 5/94); South Africa 38/1 (Amla 23, Boult 1/6)

Here are the talking points from Day 3 of the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa at Dunedin.

#5 South Africa enjoy early morning of Day 3

South Africa needed some quick wickets to get back in the game on Day 3 after Williamson's gritty knock yesterday. They had a night watchman in Jeetan Patel to target and that's just what they did.

Philander jagged one away from Patel, who slashed at it to generate an edge that flew to the right of du Plessis at second slip. The superman fielder is not one to miss chances and held on to the catch brilliantly.

Morkel then got his first wicket on his return to the attack as a solid Neesham wafted at a fullish delivery to be caught behind. Several replays finally confirmed that Morkel hadn't overstepped and South Africa had the upper hand in the morning.