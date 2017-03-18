South Africa vs New Zealand 2017: 2nd Test day 3, 5 Talking Points

South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the series courtesy a disciplined bowling performance in the second innings.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 18 Mar 2017, 11:33 IST

South Africa won the second Test by eight wickets to take a lead in the series

A terrific spell of bowling from Keshav Maharaj helped South Africa bowl out the hosts for 171 in the final session of day 3 before the visitors chased down a target of 81 with little trouble to go 1-0 up. The left-arm spinner ended with six wickets in the innings, his second haul of five wickets or more in the series.

Earlier, New Zealand took just three overs to clean up the last South African wicket, however, Morne Morkel returned with the new ball to dismiss the top three. Rabada then bowled a hostile spell to the New Zealand opener, Jeet Raval, who bore the blows and smacked a fine 80.

Maharaj then proceeded to clean up the middle order with flight, drift and turn. Watling offered a bit of resistance but Maharaj was too good for the others as he picked up career-best figures of 6/40.

Chasing 81 for victory, South Africa once again lost Stephen Cook for 11 and Elgar to a lifter from Wagner. Amla and Duminy, however, took South Africa to the target without trouble and helped gain a 1-0 lead in the series.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 268/10. South Africa 359/10 (de Kock 91, Bavuma 89, de Grandhomme 3/52). New Zealand 171/10 (Raval 80, Watling 29, Maharaj 6/40). South Africa 83/2 (Amla 38).

Take a glance at the talking points from day three of the Wellington Test.

#5 Morkel fires with bat and ball

Morne Morkel came out to bat with an aggressive intent having already compiled a good looking 31 yesterday. He smoked Jeetan Patel over mid-on for a four and added nine more runs to be dismissed on 40.

Morkel went on to take the new ball and almost had Latham in his very first over. He made amends two overs later when the out of form opener edged him to JP Duminy in the cordon. Morkel showed some intent and managed to generate zip off the surface.

The tall fast bowler proceeded to give New Zealand the knockout punch by dismissing their batting mainstay and skipper, Kane Williamson for 1 with a peach of a ball that nipped away off the pitch to catch his outside edge. He returned after the lunch break to prise out Neil Broom with another excellent delivery.