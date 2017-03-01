South Africa vs New Zealand 2017: 4th ODI, 5 Talking Points

Martin Guptill's sensational hundred, de Villiers' fighting knock and much more.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 01 Mar 2017, 14:55 IST

Guptill celebrated his comeback with a sensational hundred

A spectacular comeback hundred from Martin Guptill helped New Zealand overhaul a 279-run target on a slow Hamilton wicket. Ross Taylor and Guptill were involved in a 180-run stand to lift New Zealand from 77/2 to 257/3.

Earlier, South Africa lost quite a few wickets in clusters in the middle overs but AB de Villiers and Wayne Parnell steadied the ship. de Villiers played a huge role in helping South Africa to 279 which seemed like a fighting total at the time.

But a rampant Guptill negated any advantage South Africa had with a quick fire hundred. He proceeded to destroy the Proteas attack, amassing the second highest score in the venue and the highest by a Kiwi player against South Africa. He remained unbeaten as the Black Caps levelled the series.

Brief Scores: South Africa 279/8 in 50 overs (de Villiers 72, du Plessis 67, Patel 2/57) lost to New Zealand 280/3 in 45 overs (Guptill 180, Taylor 66, Tahir 2/56)

Take a glance at the talking points from the 4th ODI.

#5 Jeetan Patel answers urgent call-up

Veteran off-spinner, Jeetan Patel, is often used as a stop-gap option by New Zealand these days. He was used in a similar capacity in India and delivered for the Black Caps then. With Sodhi largely ineffective, New Zealand turned to Patel to solve their spin woes.

He was given the new ball and immediately produced the goods by getting rid of Quinton de Kock for a duck off the third ball of the innings. The off-spinner is known to relish bowling with the new ball and made it count on a dry wicket.

Patel returned to clean up a belligerent Hashim Amla off an inside edge to further justify his selection.