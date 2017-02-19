South Africa vs New Zealand 2017 ODIs: 5 players to watch out for

The series promises to be an excellent test for both teams before the marquee event in England.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 19 Feb 2017, 13:00 IST

James Neesham will handle the dual role of seam bowler and finisher

The ghosts of Eden Park are buried and South Africa are set to embrace fresh memories in a land they shed unforgettable tears two years back. The visitors need just one win to eclipse their longest victory run in ODIs and they will hope that Hamilton brings them that win.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will have some experienced guns coming back after an abysmal show in the T20 at Auckland. They will need to sort out a way to tackle Imran Tahir, who is dangerous on any wicket with his variations.

The Champions Trophy is closing in and both teams would be looking to finalise on their 11 before the tournament. This series might be a testing stage for the sides as they search for an elusive ICC trophy.

Here we take a look at 5 key men to be watched out for in this series.

#5 James Neesham

The Kiwi all-rounder put in some fine performances in the series against Australia that has pushed him above de Grandhomme. A fine batsman, Neesham has all the qualities to be a very useful all-rounder.

This series will be crucial for Neesham who is looking to establish himself in the One Day side. Although his batting has looked top notch in the past year, his bowling has faded off which means he could still get sidelined for de Grandhomme if conditions suit the seamers.

Even after 30 ODIs, Neesham's batting average sits at 25 and bowling average around 35. He will atleast need to invert these stats to stay around in the team. His recent form suggests that he can do it but the performances need to keep coming.