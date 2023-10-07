South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Former champions Sri Lanka will kick off their 2023 World Cup campaign today (October 7) against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams failed to qualify for the semifinals in the last two editions of the mega event. They will aim to start their competition on a winning note and build momentum to finish in the Top 4.

South Africa and Sri Lanka have been among the top ODI teams in the world. Players of the two teams are regulars in the IPL, which is why they have plenty of experience playing in Indian conditions. Today's World Cup match should be a cracker of a contest.

Sri Lanka are coming off a drubbing at the hands of India in the Asia Cup 2023 final, while South Africa beat Australia 3-2 in a home ODI series. The momentum is slightly in the favor of the Proteas.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Match 4, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 7, 2023, Saturday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

A black soil pitch will likely be used for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka match, meaning heaps of runs should be scored in this contest. The pitch report at Arun Jaitley Stadium will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. Generally, the wicket at this venue is good for batting while also offering assistance for the spinners.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Clear skies are expected throughout the match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Delhi. There is no chance of rain, with the temperature expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius during the match.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

South Africa

Playing XI

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka

Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara and Matheesha Pathirana.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

South Africa are coming off three consecutive wins against Australia in their last three ODI matches. The Proteas will therefore start as the favorites to win this match. However, it would be wrong to write off Sri Lanka, as the island nation defeated Pakistan last month in the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka understand subcontinental conditions well, making for an exciting contest between two teams with excellent bowling attacks.

Prediction: South Africa to win against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).