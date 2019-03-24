×
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: The hosts complete a 3-0 whitewash with a comfortable 45-run win

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
39   //    24 Mar 2019, 23:23 IST

South Africa won the series 3-0
South Africa won the series 3-0

South Africa produced a dominating display as they defeated Sri Lanka by 45 runs via D/L in the third and final T20I played at Johannesburg on Sunday. Thanks to Reeza Hendricks, Pretorius, and Duminy, South Africa posted a big total and then defended the target with ease.

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and decided to field first. South African openers Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks got the team off to a decent start adding 37 runs for the first wicket in 5.5 overs. Lakmal dismissed Markram for 15 runs. At the end of 6 overs, South Africa scored 38 for 1.

Reeza Hendricks and Pretorius smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers with clean hitting. Reeza Hendricks reached his fifty off 42 balls while Pretorius made the batting look easy with a quick fire 50 off 28 balls. It was an amazing display of batting by both South African batsmen as they added 90 runs for the second wicket.

JP Duminy came to the crease and took on the Sri Lankan bowlers. Duminy finished with a quick fire 34 off 14 balls. Pretorious and JP Duminy added an unbeaten 71 runs for the 3rd wicket, which powered South Africa to 198 for 2 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 199 runs to win, Sri Lankan openers Niroshan Dickwella and de Silva got the team off to flying start as the duo added 42 runs in just 4 overs. de Silva was dismissed for just 8 runs.

Dickwella was dismissed for 38 runs. At the end of 6 overs, Sri Lanka were 61 for 3. After the power play overs, Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Isuru Udana continued his great form and struck the ball well. Sri Lanka were reduced to 111 for 6 when rain arrived.

The revised target after the rain break was set at 183 off 17 overs. Andile Phehlukwayo dismissed the dangerous Isuru Udana for 36 runs, which dented Sri Lanka’s hopes of winning the match. South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for 137 in 15.4 overs.

Brief scores: South Africa 198 for 2 in 20 overs (Pretorius 77*, Reeza Hendricks 66, JP Duminy 34*, Lasith Malinga 1/38) beat Sri Lanka 137 in 15.4 overs (Dickwella 38, Udana 36*, Phehlukwayo 4/24, Dala 2/29) by 45 runs via D/L method.

