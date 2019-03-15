South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 5th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI

Faf du Plessis has led his team from the front in this ODI series

After sealing the ODI series in the first four matches, South Africa are set to host Sri Lanka for the fifth and final ODI at the Newlands Cricket Ground. The last ODI will be played tomorrow at Cape Town before the three-match T20I series begins from 16th March.

South Africa will be looking for a series whitewash, while the visitors need to play out of their skin for a consolation win. Both the teams will try to get their combination right in the last ODI ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.

South Africa have lately established themselves as one of the dominant forces in limited-overs cricket. And this ODI series has once again proved their authority in the format.

The Proteas have a great pool of experienced players and emerging talents, which gives an edge over their counterparts. They will be determined to get rid of their ‘chokers’ tag in the upcoming ICC World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka seem to have lost the plot in limited-overs cricket as they are still struggling to find their feet. After their historical Test series victory, the visitors were expected to give a tough fight to the Proteas in the ODIs too, but that has not been the case.

With the ICC World Cup in sight, the Lankan Lions have a lot of boxes to tick if they want to avoid flopping on the biggest cricketing stage. Sri Lanka would be hoping to end this dismal series on a winning note and gain some momentum for the T20Is.

Match details

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2019

Time: 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Advertisement

League: Sri Lanka tour of South Africa

Live Telecast: Sony Network

Online Streaming: Sonyliv.com

Ground stats

Average 1st innings score: 235

Average 2nd innings score: 187

Highest Total: 367/5 (50 Ov) by RSA vs SL

Lowest Total: 43/10 (19.5 Ov) by PAK vs WI

Highest Chased: 258/7 (50 Ov) by RSA vs NZ

Lowest Defended: 140/9 (50 Ov) by RSA vs WI

Recent Form

South Africa – L W W W W

Sri Lanka – W L L L L

Team news

South Africa

South Africa are likely test their bench strength in this fixture. A few of the regulars might miss out, making way for the players who are in the running to be the backup options for the World Cup.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera is ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury.

Squads

South Africa – Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen

Sri Lanka – Lasith Malinga (c), Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lakshan Sandakan, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Priyamal Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Perera, Kasun Rajitha

Key players

South Africa

- Quinton de Kock (wk)

- Faf du Plessis

- Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka

- Niroshan Dickwella (wk)

- Kusal Mendis

- Lasith Malinga

Probable Playing XI

South Africa – Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka – Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, T Perera, I Udana, Lasith Malinga, K Rajitha