South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and West Indies will lock horns in the second game of their two-match Test series on Wednesday, March 8. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the contest.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, got off to a stupendous start in the series after winning by 87 runs in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Aiden Markram was adjudged the Player of the Match after scoring 115 and 47 in difficult conditions to bat in.

Kagiso Rabada was the wrecker-in-chief with eight wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings. The speedster also became the fifth bowler to pick up 100 wickets in the World Test Championship after the likes of Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Ravi Ashwin.

Anrich Nortje also breathed fire with a fifer in the first innings. Alzarri Joseph, the leading wicket-taker in international cricket last year, and Kemar Roach also racked up five-wicket hauls, but their efforts for the West Indies went in vain.

Jermaine Blackwood scored 79 runs with 12 fours and a six during West Indies’ run-chase, but his team was bowled out for 159 in 41 overs. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite, who were both excellent against Zimbabwe, failed to perform.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Details

Match: South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd Test

Date and Time: March 8, 2023, Wednesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

South Africa vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch in Johannesburg is expected to provide a lot of pace and bounce. The track should be good for batting in the first two days before deteriorating. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

South Africa vs West Indies Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain on Wednesday, but the heavens are expected to stay quiet for the next four days. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs West Indies Probable XIs

South Africa

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Keegan Petersen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction

South Africa looked clinical in the first Test, especially in the bowling department. Their batters, especially Markram, looked in decent form as well. The Proteas will go into the second game as favorites.

Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

South Africa vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

