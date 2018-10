South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 match: Fantasy cricket tips and Dream11 Team

Zimbabwe will play the 2nd T20 match of the series against South Africa on 12th October, Friday. South Africa defeated the visitors by 34 runs and went up by 1-0 in the three-match T20 series.

In which, Rassie Dussen played a brilliant knock of 56 runs along with David Miller's 34 from 20 balls and Imran Tahir took his 2nd T20 5-wicket haul to defeat Zimbabwe. Let's have a look at the Fantasy Cricket Tips and Dream11 Team ahead of this encounter:

Match Date: 12 October, Friday.

Time: 6:00 pm Local Time

Venue: Senwes Park Potchefstroom, South Africa

Predicted Playing 11 :

South Africa:

Probable Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Gihahn Cloete, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis (C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Christiaan Jonker, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Junior Dala

South Africa Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), David Miller, Imran Tahir, Gihahn Cloete, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Christiaan Jonker, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Jean-Paul Duminy, Robert Frylinck, Reeza Hendricks, Dane Paterson, and Heinrich Klaasen. And if

Zimbabwe:

Probable Playing 11: Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (C), Elton Chigumbura, Brendan Taylor (WK), Chris Mpofu, Sean Williams, Kyle Jarvis, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Tendai Chatara and Brandon Mavuta

Zimbabwe Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (WK), Elton Chigumbura, Chris Mpofu, Chamu Chibhabha, Sean Williams, Kyle Jarvis, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Solomon Mire and Neville Madziva.

Fantasy Cricket Tips and Dream 11 :

Team 1 :

Wicket-Keeper: Quinton de Kock (C).

Batsmen: Hamilton Masakadza, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis and David Miller.

All-Rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo and Sean Williams.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir (VC), Junior Dala, Kyle Jarvis, and Chris Mpofu.

Team 2 :

Wicket-Keeper: Quinton de Kock.

Batsmen: Hamilton Masakadza, Rassie van der Dussen (C), Faf du Plessis and Peter Moor.

All-Rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo and Sean Williams.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi (VC), Kyle Jarvis, and Chris Mpofu.

Key Players To choose as Captain and Vice-Captain :

Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Sean Williams.