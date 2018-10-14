×
South Africa Vs Zimbabwe 2018: Fantasy Cricket tips for the 3rd T20I

Arnav Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
14 Oct 2018, 10:36 IST

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India

Zimbabwe will play the 3rd and the final T20I match of the series against South Africa on 14th October, Sunday. South Africa defeated the visitors by 34 runs and 6 wickets in the 1st and the 2nd T20I matches respectively.

South Africa have already won the series and they will definitely eye to end the series with a clean sweep. Let's have a look at the Fantasy Cricket Tips and Dream11 Team ahead of this encounter:

Match Date: 14th October, Sunday.

Time: 2:30 pm Local Time

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa

Predicted Playing XI

South Africa:

Probable Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Jean-Paul Duminy, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dane Paterson, Faf du Plessis (C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Robert Frylinck, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Junior Dala

South Africa Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), David Miller, Imran Tahir, Gihahn Cloete, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Christiaan Jonker, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Jean-Paul Duminy, Robert Frylinck, Reeza Hendricks, Dane Paterson, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Zimbabwe:

Probable Playing 11: Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (C), Elton Chigumbura, Brendan Taylor (WK), Chris Mpofu, Sean Williams, Kyle Jarvis, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Tendai Chisoro and Brandon Mavuta

Zimbabwe Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor (WK), Elton Chigumbura, Chris Mpofu, Chamu Chibhabha, Sean Williams, Kyle Jarvis, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Solomon Mire and Neville Madziva.

Players that can be chosen for the Fantasy Games

Wicket-Keeper: Quinton de Kock.

He is the safest wicketkeeper-batsman to have in the team. Although his performance has not been so impressive in the last 2 T20Is, if it is his day he can post a huge score. He has scored only 31 runs in the last 2 T20Is including four 4s and one six.

Batsmen: Hamilton Masakadza, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller and Peter Moor.

Any combination from the above set of batsmen would be good enough. It is because they all are the top run-scorers of this T20I series. Rassie van der Dussen, Peter Moor and David Miller have been very impressive in the series so far. Van Der Dussen is at the top position with 69 runs to his name, following him Miller is at the 3rd position and Peter Moor is at the 4th position.

All-Rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Jean-Paul Duminy and Sean Williams.

Sean Williams did extremely well in the previous game, he scored around 41 runs and also picked up 2 wickets in the match. Jean-Paul Duminy also scored 33 runs in the last game from just 26 balls. And, Phehlukwayo has been bowling extremely well since the 1st T20I. They all are must-have picks for their respective sides.

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Chris Mpofu.

Lungi Ngidi and Chris Mpofu have taken 3 wickets each with a very good economy rate in the series so far. In the last game, Dane Paterson did extremely well along with Ngidi as both took 2 wickets each. And, they all are the genuine wicket-takers for their respective sides

Options for choosing as Captain and Vice-Captain:

Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Sean Williams.

Arnav Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
