South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 18

South Africa will square off against Zimbabwe in the 18th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. This is a Group 2 fixture of the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

South Africa suffered a loss in the three-match T20I series against India in India. They arrived in Australia and faced New Zealand in the first warm-up fixture. It was a comprehensive performance from them as they outplayed the Kiwis. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over New Zealand on 98. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in 11.2 overs. Their next warm-up fixture against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain.

They will be riding with confidence after their solid performance in the first warm-up fixture. They have plenty of experience on their side and the bowling unit is outstanding, with the pace-attack being one to look forward to in the T20 World Cup. The Proteas will be eager to kickstart their campaign on a positive note.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have qualified to the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time. They beat Scotland in their last group fixture to seal a berth in the super stage of the competition. After restricting the Scottish side to 132 in their 20 overs, the batters then stepped up and contributed to chase down the total with nine balls to spare.

Zimbabwe have looked good in the competition so far. Ever-reliable Sikandar Raza has been performing brilliantly with both bat and ball and is a vital member in their side. The likes of Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani have to step up along with Raza and help them carry forward the winning momentum in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match Details:

Match: South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Match 18, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 24th 2022, Monday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a bowling-friendly track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes at the start of their innings. The ball moves a fair bit under lights and expect a spicy battle between bat and ball on Monday.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature in Hobart is expected to hover between 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted in the evening.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

South Africa

Temba Bavuma will be leading the Proteas in the T20 World Cup 2022 and will hope that they start the competition on a winning note.

Probable XI

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have made it to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time and will be eager to kickstart this stage on a positive note.

Probable XI

Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

South Africa vs Zimbabwe where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

