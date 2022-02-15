Stats: South Africa at the Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

In the 6 World Cups South Africa has played so far, they have reached the quarter-finals once (1997) and the semi-finals twice (2000 & 2017). They have played a total of 38 matches in the World Cup and have a record of 15 wins, 22 losses and 1 no result.

Some of the key stats of the South African players are mentioned below:

Key stats of South Africa women's team in ODIs

305/9 against England in the 2017 World Cup is their highest team total.

against England in the 2017 World Cup is their highest team total. 51 all out against New Zealand in the 2009 World Cup is their lowest team total.

against New Zealand in the 2009 World Cup is their lowest team total. 452 runs scored by Linda Olivier is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Linda Olivier is the most number of runs scored by a player. 102* by Marizanne Kapp against Pakistan at the 2013 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player.

by Marizanne Kapp against Pakistan at the 2013 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player. 2 centuries have been scored by the players at the World Cup.

centuries have been scored by the players at the World Cup. 24 half-centuries has been scored by the South African players at the World Cup.

half-centuries has been scored by the South African players at the World Cup. 4 half-centuries scored by Laura Wolvaardt is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Laura Wolvaardt is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 324 runs scored by Laura Wolvaardt in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

runs scored by Laura Wolvaardt in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 27 wickets taken by Dane van Niekerk is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Dane van Niekerk is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 5/67 by Sune Luus against Australia in the 2017 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Sune Luus against Australia in the 2017 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player. 1 five-wicket haul has been taken by the South African players at the World Cup.

five-wicket haul has been taken by the South African players at the World Cup. 15 wickets taken by Dane van Niekerk in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

wickets taken by Dane van Niekerk in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 23 dismissals by Trisha Chetty is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Trisha Chetty is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 5 dismissals by Trisha Chetty against Sri Lanka in the 2013 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Trisha Chetty against Sri Lanka in the 2013 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 13 dismissals by Trisha Chetty in the 2013 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament.

dismissals by Trisha Chetty in the 2013 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament. 8 catches by Dane van Niekerk is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Dane van Niekerk is the most number of catches taken by a player. 3 catches by Marcia Letsoalo against West Indies in the 2013 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

catches by Marcia Letsoalo against West Indies in the 2013 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings. 7 catches by Marizanne Kapp in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar