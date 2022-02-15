Stats: South Africa at the Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

In the 6 World Cups South Africa has played so far, they have reached the quarter-finals once (1997) and the semi-finals twice (2000 & 2017). They have played a total of 38 matches in the World Cup and have a record of 15 wins, 22 losses and 1 no result.
Some of the key stats of the South African players are mentioned below:
Key stats of South Africa women's team in ODIs
- 305/9 against England in the 2017 World Cup is their highest team total.
- 51 all out against New Zealand in the 2009 World Cup is their lowest team total.
- 452 runs scored by Linda Olivier is the most number of runs scored by a player.
- 102* by Marizanne Kapp against Pakistan at the 2013 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player.
- 2 centuries have been scored by the players at the World Cup.
- 24 half-centuries has been scored by the South African players at the World Cup.
- 4 half-centuries scored by Laura Wolvaardt is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.
- 324 runs scored by Laura Wolvaardt in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.
- 27 wickets taken by Dane van Niekerk is the most number of wickets taken by a player.
- 5/67 by Sune Luus against Australia in the 2017 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player.
- 1 five-wicket haul has been taken by the South African players at the World Cup.
- 15 wickets taken by Dane van Niekerk in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.
- 23 dismissals by Trisha Chetty is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.
- 5 dismissals by Trisha Chetty against Sri Lanka in the 2013 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.
- 13 dismissals by Trisha Chetty in the 2013 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament.
- 8 catches by Dane van Niekerk is the most number of catches taken by a player.
- 3 catches by Marcia Letsoalo against West Indies in the 2013 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.
- 7 catches by Marizanne Kapp in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.