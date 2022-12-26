South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 1st T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa Women and India Women are set to lock horns in the first game of the five-match T20 series on Tuesday, December 27. The Tuks Cricket Oval in Pretoria will host the encounter.

The Indian team will be the firm favorites going into the five-match T20 series. They also have two players, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma, who both have a fair amount of experience. The duo recently played in the WT20I series against Australia, where India lost 1-4.

Ghosh was impressive as she put forth her ability to play big shots under pressure. Shafali has strained a wee bit of late, but if she gets going, there are very few bowlers who could stop her. It remains to be seen if the captaincy can bring the best out of her.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be captained by Oluhle Siyo, who will lead the team in the U19 World Cup. Madison Landsman will serve as her deputy and is expected to play a crucial role for her team in the bilateral series.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Match Details

Match: South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19, 1st T20

Date and Time: December 27, 2022, Tuesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Tuks Cricket Oval, Pretoria

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Pitch Report

Nothing much is known about the pitch at the venue. Hence, teams may opt to field first, gauge the nature of the surface and then chase targets down. India may not mind batting first as they have the firepower to post big scores on the board.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the high-60s. There will be 81 percent cloud cover but the heavens are unlikely to open up.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Probable XIs

South Africa Women U19

Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Anica Swart, Karabo Meso, Madison Landsman (VC), Oluhle Siyo (C), Kayla Reyneke, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit.

India Women U19

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Hrishita Basu, Parshavi Chopra, Richa Ghosh (wk), Titas Sadhu, Sonia Mendhiya, Soumya Tiwari, Sonam Yadav, Gongadi Trisha, Falak Naz.

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Match Prediction

India Women are firm favorites to win the match because of the experience they have. South Africa have their task cut out to stop opposition players, especially Richa and Shafali.

Prediction: India Women U19 to win this encounter

South Africa Women U19 vs India Women U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

