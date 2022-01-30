South Africa Women vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

West Indies Women and South Africa Women will lock horns in the second game of their four-match ODI series on Monday, January 31. The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the clash.

The first ODI between the two teams on Friday, January 28, didn't produce a result as rain played spoilsport. After being put in to bat first, the visiting team piled on 234 for the loss of three wickets. Opening batter Deandra Dottin looked at her stupendous best.

The right-hander notched her career-best score of 150, laced with 18 fours and four sixes. Hayley Matthews, batting at No.5, lent her support by scoring 51 runs off 63 balls with the help of four fours. Skipper Stafanie Taylor failed to impress with the willow.

Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas and Ayobanga Khaka picked up three wickets apiece for South Africa. Sune Luus also bowled at an excellent economy rate of 2.90 in her 10 overs. Following the rain interruption, the hosts were set a revised target of 204 in 29 overs.

Matthews and Karishma Ramharack picked up two wickets apiece and reduced South Africa to 87 for five in 17.4 overs. Shamilia Connell got the important wicket of Laura Wolvaardt. Just when West Indies looked good to secure a win, the heavens opened up.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI.

Date and Time: January 31st 2022, Sunday; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

Conditions are expected to be cloudy with chances of rain in the afternoon. There will be thunderstorms as well. The temperature will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark with the humidity mostly in the high-50s.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Johannesburg has been an excellent one for batting. In the first game, the likes of Dottin and Matthews made life tough for the hosts' bowlers. A similar sort of deck can be expected for Monday's match.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (wk), Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

South Africa Women

Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

South Africa looked far from their best in the series opener. If not for the rain, they would have slumped to a heavy loss. But keeping in mind their past records, the home team is expected to put in a better showing in the second game.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win the match.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: West Indies Cricket YouTube channel.

