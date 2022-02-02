South Africa Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

South Africa Women will face the West Indies Women in the third game of their four-match ODI series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday (February 3).

It is a must-win game for the hosts following their loss in a thrilling super over in the last game. The first ODI of the series was washed out due to rain.

South Africa were lucky as they were struggling, when rain arrived, and the game had to be called off. In the second ODI, they were in a winning position, defending 160 in a rain-curtailed 41-over game.

West Indies were reeling at 83-6 in their chase. However, a timely partnership of 54 runs between Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation brought them back into the game. It ended in a thrilling tie with Shabnim Ismail pinning Shakera Selman in front of the stumps off the last delivery.

However, Deandra Dottin proved too hot for South Africa, smashing the veteran Ismail for 19 runs off five balls in the super over, with Hayley Matthews finishing with a maximum.

The target of 26 runs in the super over proved to be too steep. Despite Chloe Tryon and Tazmin Brits' herculean effort, they could only muster 17 runs. With the series on the line, South Africa will have to give their best.

Considering the way the series has panned out, South Africa will do well to get Dottin out early. He has scored 187 runs in two games, including an unbeaten 150 in the first ODI, which was washed out.

For West Indies, their other batters apart from Dottin will have to contribute. Hayley Matthews scored a half-century in the opening game, but the middle-order is struggling, and needs to come good.

With the ball, it was a decent effort from the visitors in the previous game, with all their bowlers sharing two wickets apiece. With the World Cup, set to be played in New Zealand fast approaching, these close matches and match situations should help both teams.

Expect this game to be a close affair with the series up for grabs for the visitors while the home team will look to stay alive.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI.

Date and Time: February 3, 2022; 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Weather Forecast

It is an afternoon start, and the skies should be clear. The temperature could hover in the late 20s during the duration of the match. There is almost no chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The pitch so far has been a mixed bag. West Indies batters dominated in the first ODI, but they picked up five wickets in just 17-odd overs.

The second game witnessed both teams folding for 160 each, which makes it intriguing to find out what kind of surface could be on offer for this game. Clearly, chasing is proving to be tough, so the team winning the toss could prefer to put runs on the board.

Probable XIs

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (C), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Chedean Nation, Chenille Henry, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack.

Match Prediction

South Africa dominated proceedings in the last game, before the visitors' lower order fought back. With the series on the line, the home team will look to level the series to take the series to a decider.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: South Africa to win the game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Deandra Dottin score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far