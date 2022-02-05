South Africa Women vs West Indies Women 4th ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

An exhilarating ODI series between South Africa Women and West Indies Women is set for an enthraling decider on Sunday in Johannesburg. The series is level at 1-1 after three games, after the first match got washed out due to rain.

The visitors beat South Africa in a thrilling super over in the second ODI, while the hosts came back to win by 96 runs in the next game. Ahead of the World Cup to be played in New Zealand, this is a great chance for both teams to test themselves in match situations.

Laura Wolvaardt smashed a century in the third ODI, scoring 117 while opening the batting, while Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon also played vital knocks. That propelled South Africa to 299-8 in their allotted 50 overs. Shamilia Connell was the star bowler for the visitors, returning with figures of 4-54.

In response, the West Indies batters never looked like chasing down the total, with most of their batters squandering away starts. Seven batters reached double digits, but none of them could cross the 20-run mark. Only Kycia Knight fought a lone battle, mustering 69 off 94 deliveries, but that wasn’t enough.

Veteran bowler Shabnim Ismail bowled superbly to return with a four-wicket haul, while Ayabonga Khaka also made the new ball talk to pick early scalps. West Indies were bundled out for 203 in the 45th over as a golden chance to seal the series went begging. Both teams will now have to give their best in the decider on Sunday to win the series.

Match Details - South Africa Women vs West Indies Women

Match: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, 4th ODI.

Date and Time: February 6, 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Weather Report

It is a 10 AM start. (t could be a little bit cloudy during the game. There is little chance of rain, though, and the temperature could hover around 18-22 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The surface has held up well in the first three ODIs at the Wanderers, and is expected to be a decent one for this game too. With rain around the corner, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first, as DLS might come into play in the second innings.

Probable XIs

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Raisibe Ntozakhe.

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (C)/Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

Match Prediction

South Africa have the momentum with them after winning the last game by 96 runs, while their batters are also in form. West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor, meanwhile, retired out in the last game, and might not risk playing this one, with the World Cup to be played next month.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: South Africa to win this game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Deandra Dottin score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far