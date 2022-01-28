South Africa Women vs West Indies Women ODI series 2022: Full schedule, squads, live streaming and match timings

South Africa Women and West Indies Women will lock horns in a four-match ODI series at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, starting on January 28, Friday.

South Africa Women will miss the services of their skipper Dane van Niekerk due to an ankle injury. Lizelle Lee, who contracted COVID-19, will also not be a part of the four-match series. Sune Luus will lead the side in Niekerk’s absence with Chloe Tryon being her deputy.

Stafanie Taylor will be leading the Caribbean side while Anisa Mohammed will be her deputy. Afy Fletcher, who missed out on a few series due to maternity leave, is all set to be back for the series. West Indies will thus be entering the four-match series with their full-fledged squad.

South Africa and West Indies last played an ODI series in August and September 2021. SA convincingly won the five-match series in West Indies 4-1. With the ODI World Cup on the cards, both sides will be aiming to give their best in this series.

Head-to-head record: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women in ODIs

The two sides have played 28 ODI games so far, with South Africa Women winning 14 matches and 10 going West Indies Women's way. Two matches have finished without a result while the other two ended as a tie.

The last time the two sides met in an ODI game, the contest ended as a tie with West Indies Women winning the Super Over in a thrilling encounter.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women ODI series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: January 28

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 5:30 PM

2nd ODI: January 31

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

3rd ODI: February 3

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 5:30 PM

4th ODI: February 6

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women ODI series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for South Africa Women vs West Indies Women ODI series:

West Indies: Windies Cricket YouTube Channel

South Africa: SuperSport

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women ODI series: Squads

South Africa Women

Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Andrie Steyn, Anneke Bosch, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

