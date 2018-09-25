South African squad for Zimbabwe ODI's announced

Elgar has been recalled to the squad after a three-year exodus

With Zimbabwe all set to tour South Africa for a series starting 30th September, the SA selectors have announced their squad.

Seniors Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, while Keshav Maharaj has been allowed to participate in the 4-day game against the Titans.

Hashim Amla is nursing a finger injury which he suffered during the recently concluded Carribean Premier League, and Faf Du Plessis has not yet recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered during the Sri Lanka tour.

JP Duminy has been named as the captain for the series. He had stood in for the injured Du Plessis in the Sri Lanka series and will continue in that role.

Dean Elgar has been named as the replacement for Hashim Amla. Elgar last represented South Africa in colored clothing in 2015 against the Indians in Mumbai, under interesting circumstances too. When a spot was left open due to injury, Elgar, who wasn't originally part of the squad, was flown in as a replacement. He even went on to play in that game ahead of Khaya Zondo, who was part of the original touring party as the reserve batsman.

With Hashim Amla widely touted to hang up his boots post the 2019 World Cup, this is a golden opportunity for Elgar to try and cement his place in the squad as the third choice opener, behind Amla and De Kock.

The bowling attack wears a pretty settled look, with Dale Steyn making a comeback to the ODI squad. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi complete the fast bowling attack, while Tabraiz Shamsi, and the experienced Imran Tahir, round up the bowling group as spinners.

Andile Pheluhkwayo, Willem Mulder along with JP Duminy himself will be the all-rounder options.

Christian Jonker and Reeza Hendricks find themselves in the squad, with South Africa looking at options before the World Cup which begins next year, in England.

Aiden Markram will look to prove himself as a capable one-day batsman, after some poor returns to date.

The three-match ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20 series.

Squad: Dean Elgar, JP Duminy (c), Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Willem Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo